Wild Turkey – Longbranch Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 24.99

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What if Kentucky took a road trip to Texas and introduced its very own small batch bourbon to some Texas mesquite. What if those two became best friends in a bottle – an 8-year-old, small batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon, refined with American Oak and mesquite charcoals. You might think that’s a long way from home for a Kentucky straight bourbon, and you’d be right. But turning a ‘what if’ into a ‘that’s it’ can be pretty tasty. This exceptional bourbon features deep complexity and flavors of caramel, pear, and subtle hints of smoke, sweetness and spice which is present whether you’re sipping it neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail.