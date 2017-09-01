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Wild Turkey – Rare Breed Barrel Proof Bourbon
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How do you make a blend of 6-, 8- and 12-year-old bourbons even better? By increasing the proof, giving the already rich and exceptional bourbon a bolder flavor. The new 116.8 Proof Wild Turkey® Rare Breed is barrel-proof, meaning it's uncut, bottled directly from the barrels at the proof it reached in those barrels. We like it so much, we gave it more proof and a new label to highlight its bold yet smooth appeal.