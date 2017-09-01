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Wild Turkey – Kentucky Spirit Single Barrel Bourbon
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Personally selected by Master Distillers Jimmy and Eddie Russell, Kentucky Spirit is a true single barrel bourbon. In fact, you can see the unique date, warehouse, rick and barrel number marked on each bottle. Aged between 8.5 and 9.5 years, we add the precise amount of limestone-filtered water to achieve the perfect 101 proof. After one sip,any bourbon drinker would agree that this bourbon truly is one-of-a-kind.