Kentucky Owl – Confiscated Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 102.99

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Confiscated is a full-flavored and full-bodied bourbon whiskey that pays tribute to the barrels of Kentucky Owl® seized by the US government during Prohibition. This exceptional Bourbon been awarded 96 points by Tasting Panel magazine in addition to a Gold medal by TAG Global Spirits Awards and 96 points by International Wine & Spirit Competition in 2023. The nose offers floral notes of gardenia and honeysuckle, orange cuties, vanilla wafers, banana like wet banana bread, toasty notes like sourdough bread crust, grape and red apple fruit. The taste is of graham crackers, citrus, fresh squeezed orange juice, toffee, muted sweet cinnamon spice balanced with white grape notes, finishing with a hint of cayenne.