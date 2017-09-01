Kentucky Owl – Batch #11 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 306.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Batch #11 is a unique blended whiskey utilizing very particular well-aged, bold Bourbons ranging from 6-14 years old. The nose offers an immediate tingle in the nose from the combined rye grains in the bourbons and their age. Followed by a smooth caramel and vanilla pause. Lastly, comes a mild and gentle chocolate vanilla oak. The taste combines the spiciness of the bourbon grains, along with the tannins in the wood barrel which tingle with flavor, followed by a soft flow of bourbon vanilla tea and soft wine. The finish is mild as the tingle fades, with a soft apple lingering in the throat.