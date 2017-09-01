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Kentucky Owl – Takumi Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Check Availability
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Kentucky Owl® Takumi Edition is an artfully blended bourbon that provides whiskey lovers an insight into the flavor profiles sought after by a Japanese Whisky Master Blender. It is a special release that brings the best of Japanese whisky making skills to Kentucky Owl’s bourbon range. Kentucky Owl® Takumi Edition has been awarded 97 points by Tasting Panel magazine.
NOT FOR SALE FOR MINORS - The products available on this site may contain nicotine, a highly addictive substance. California Proposition 65 - WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including nicotine, which is known to the State of California to cause birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information, go to Proposition 65 Warnings Website. Products sold on this site is intended for adult smokers. You must be of legal smoking age in your territory to purchase products. Please consult your physician before use. E-Juice on our site may contain Propylene Glycol and/or Vegetable Glycerin, Nicotine and Flavorings. Our products may be poisonous if orally ingested. Our products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration nor are they intended to treat, prevent or cure any disease or condition. For their protection, please keep out of reach of children and pets. Read our terms and conditions page before purchasing our products. Use All Products On This Site At Your Own Risk!