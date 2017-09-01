Kentucky Owl – Takumi Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 126.99

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Kentucky Owl® Takumi Edition is an artfully blended bourbon that provides whiskey lovers an insight into the flavor profiles sought after by a Japanese Whisky Master Blender. It is a special release that brings the best of Japanese whisky making skills to Kentucky Owl’s bourbon range. Kentucky Owl® Takumi Edition has been awarded 97 points by Tasting Panel magazine.