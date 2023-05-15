Smooth light honey with the best kind of bite. Crisp and clean, very sippable for whiskey devotees as well as shyer palates.

3 years ago

This is a very strong Whiskey that will throw you off balance if you’re not careful. The taste is fine and better with a chaser, But don’t expect it to leave you in keep you in capable condition.

This is a very strong Whiskey that will throw you off balance if you’re not careful. The taste is fine and better with a chaser, But don’t expect it to leave you in keep you in capable