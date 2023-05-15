Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
High West American Prairie Bourbon 750ml Bottle

High West – American Prairie Bourbon

|

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Made in Utah. Blend of 6 and 10 year old bourbons. 92 Proof

More By High West

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

6 Reviews
  • 6 months ago
    Daniel J. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 8 months ago
    Steve B. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Steve B. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth light honey with the best kind of bite. Crisp and clean, very sippable for whiskey devotees as well as shyer palates.

    Smooth light honey with the best kind of bite. Crisp and clean, very sippable for whiskey devotees as well as shyer palates.
    Lauren . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Nice

    Smooth
    Christopher S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    This is a very strong Whiskey that will throw you off balance if you’re not careful. The taste is fine and better with a chaser, But don’t expect it to leave you in keep you in capable condition.

    This is a very strong Whiskey that will throw you off balance if you’re not careful. The taste is fine and better with a chaser, But don’t expect it to leave you in keep you in capable
    Kim W. - Verified buyer