High West – American Prairie Bourbon
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Made in Utah. Blend of 6 and 10 year old bourbons. 92 Proof
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
6 Reviews
- 6 months agoDaniel J. - Verified buyer""
- 8 months agoSteve B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoSteve B. - Verified buyer""
- 3 years ago
Smooth light honey with the best kind of bite. Crisp and clean, very sippable for whiskey devotees as well as shyer palates.Smooth light honey with the best kind of bite. Crisp and clean, very sippable for whiskey devotees as well as shyer palates.Lauren . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
NiceSmoothChristopher S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
This is a very strong Whiskey that will throw you off balance if you’re not careful. The taste is fine and better with a chaser, But don’t expect it to leave you in keep you in capable condition.This is a very strong Whiskey that will throw you off balance if you’re not careful. The taste is fine and better with a chaser, But don’t expect it to leave you in keep you in capableKim W. - Verified buyer