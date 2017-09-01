Colonel E.H. Taylor – Seasoned Wood Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 51.99

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In 1870, Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. purchased a small distillery on the banks of the Kentucky River and named it O.F.C. He embarked on a massive renovation of the distillery, investing a small fortune to enhance production methods and beautify the grounds. Taylor also introduced many innovative techniques and elevated the quality of his whiskeys above all others at that time. This bourbon embraces Taylor's spirit of innovation. It was aged inside new oak barrels crafted from staves treated with an innovative process of bathing and natural outdoor seasoning. This technique pulled rich flavors from the wood, to make the whiskey aged inside the barrels like no other. Using a unique wheat recipe mash bill, the result is a whiskey with bright, citrus flavors followed by spicy undertones. Savor every sip of this truly unique bourbon whiskey.