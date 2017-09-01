Colonel E.H. Taylor – 18 Year Marriage Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 3.50

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Known as the founding father of the modern bourbon industry, Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr. was committed to making unparalleled bourbon through his steadfast attention to detail and passion for innovation. His constant drive for perfection revolutionized the industry, with many of his techniques still in use today. This unique bourbon combines barrels from three signature mashbills that matured for eighteen years, including two different rye bourbon mashbills and our wheated bourbon mashbill. The marriage of bourbon mashbills gives this magnificent whiskey a nose of vanilla butter cake, a rich palate of caramel and cinnamon, and long finish of toasted oak, cinnamon, and hint of spearmint. A true testament to Taylor's pursuit of perfection and his dedication to push the boundaries of making whiskey, this bourbon would have made its namesake proud.