Colonel E.H. Taylor – Amaranth Grain of the Gods Bottled in Bond Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 2.50

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

In the nineteenth century, bourbon aristocrat Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr. exuded a passion for producing the finest whiskey in the world. This bourbon honors Taylor's enduring spirit of innovation and commitment to exceptional whiskey by introducing Amaranth as the flavoring grain. Amaranth was originally cultivated by the Aztecs and is known as the "Grain of the Gods." This ancient grain is similar to wheat, but offers a complex taste with subtle flavors ranging from a nose of butterscotch and spearmint, to a finish of pecans and dark berries. Amaranth roughly translates to "never fading," just like the legacy of Colonel Taylor, the founding father of the modern bourbon industry.