Colonel E.H. Taylor – Cured Oak Kentucky Straight Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 81.99

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During the 1800s, Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr. established a reputation for making whiskey that consistently exceeded industry standards. From quality grains, to the best barrels for aging, Taylor exuded a passion for producing the finest whiskey in the world. E.H. Taylor Cured Oak Bourbon is aged inside oak barrels made with staves cured for 13 months, more than twice as long as typical barrel staves. This extended curing process extracts the rich characters deep within the wood. Barrels were aged inside of Warehouse C, built by Colonel Taylor in 1881 as a prime aging warehouse. As a special limited edition release, it is a bourbon of great character, in honor of the man who would accept no less.