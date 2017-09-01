Crown Royal – Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky Gift Set with Leather Wrapped Flask

750ml Bottle From $ 30.49

750ml Bottle From $ 31.49

750ml Bottle From $ 31.49

750ml Bottle From $ 32.99

750ml Bottle From $ 34.99

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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky. With a silky texture and hints of oak and sweet vanilla, our 80 proof whisky provides a refined flavor that enhances any cocktail party or celebration. Matured to perfection, our deluxe whisky is the standard of excellence for Canadian whisky. Perfect for a classic old fashioned or whisky sour. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky and one 8oz Faux Leather Wrapped Flask, making it the perfect holiday gift set for the whisky enthusiast in your life. Please drink responsibly.