Crown Royal – Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky Gift Set with Camo Bag

750ml Bottle From $ 30.49

750ml Bottle From $ 31.49

750ml Bottle From $ 31.49

750ml Bottle From $ 32.99

750ml Bottle From $ 34.99

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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky. With a silky texture and hints of oak and sweet vanilla, our 80 proof whisky provides a refined flavor that enhances any cocktail party or celebration. Matured to perfection, our deluxe alcohol is the standard of excellence for Canadian whisky. This special bottle has a limited edition camo version of the iconic Crown Royal bag and carton to celebrate the holidays. Perfect for a classic old-fashioned. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Crown Royal Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky with Limited Edition Camo Bag & Carton. Please drink responsibly.