Crown Royal – 12 Year Reserve Blended Canadian Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 53.99

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Crown Royal Reserve Blended Canadian Whisky, Aged 12 Years is made with patience, perseverance, and the knowledge that incredible things come to those who put in the time.​ This blend has been patiently aged 12 years, creating a delicious complexity that's ready to be savored. Aromas of vanilla, and light baking spices invite your senses in, followed by tasting notes of orchard fruit, white chocolate, rye spice, and toasted oak. Mild heat enters the palate with notes of apple and a lingering cinnamon spice finish. Best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Crown Royal Reserve Blended Canadian Whisky, Aged 12 Years. Please drink responsibly.