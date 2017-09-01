Crown Royal – Marquis Blended Canadian Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 43.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

When you enjoy Crown Royal Marquis Blended Canadian Whisky, you're reminded of those nights where hidden gems are discovered, where lasting memories are made, and when spontaneity treats you like royalty. Elevate your experience with something special, uniquely delicious, and quintessentially smooth. Luxuriously elegant and artfully crafted by our master blenders, this whisky is finished in fine Caribbean rum casks for layers of character and flavor, with tasting notes of honey, brown sugar, and vanilla and delightful hints of date and fig for a smooth finish. Crown Royal Marquis is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. Includes one 80-proof 750 mL bottle of Crown Royal Marquis Blended Canadian Whisky. Please drink responsibly.