Crown Royal – Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky Gift Set with NFL Bag

750ml Bottle From $ 30.49

750ml Bottle From $ 31.49

750ml Bottle From $ 31.49

750ml Bottle From $ 32.99

750ml Bottle From $ 34.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Cheer on your favorite team with this limited-edition release of Crown Royal Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky with an NFL Bag. Crown Royal is an Official Whisky Sponsor of the NFL. With its smooth texture and hints of sweet vanilla and oak, our 80 proof whisky provides a refined flavor that enhances any tailgate or celebration. Best enjoyed over ice or with your favorite mixer for the perfect game day complement. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Crown Royal Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky with NFL Bag. Please drink responsibly.