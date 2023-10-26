Svedka – Swedish Vodka
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SVEDKA Vodka is smooth and easy-drinking with a pure, clear taste and a crisp finish, making it the perfect choice for mixing a variety of vodka cocktails, including cosmopolitans and vodka martinis.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.95
40 Reviews
- 1 month agoGuillermo M. - Verified buyer
- 4 months agoMarianne C. - Verified buyer
- 5 months agoGuillermo M. - Verified buyer
- 6 months agoGil S. - Verified buyer""
- 6 months agoKristen . - Verified buyer""
- 7 months agoJaymes Q. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months agoBrendan W. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months agoShannon R. - Verified buyer""
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- 1 year agoLeslie M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoMatt E. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoDonald M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoJack . - Verified buyer
- 2 years agoMatthew M. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Great Value.I wasn’t expecting to get that much vodka, but for the price point, this will last me two-three weeks.James M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Cheap & Cheerful, good for keeping around the house for any occasion.Compared to a other vodkas out there with similar price points, Svedka is much smoother and easy to sip. Even easier than some pricier brands too.Mike L. - Verified buyer