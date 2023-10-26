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Svedka Swedish Vodka 1.75L Bottle

Svedka – Swedish Vodka

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SVEDKA Vodka is smooth and easy-drinking with a pure, clear taste and a crisp finish, making it the perfect choice for mixing a variety of vodka cocktails, including cosmopolitans and vodka martinis.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.95

40 Reviews
  • 1 month ago
    Guillermo M. - Verified buyer
  • 4 months ago
    Marianne C. - Verified buyer
  • 5 months ago
    Guillermo M. - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago
    Gil S. - Verified buyer
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  • 6 months ago
    Kristen . - Verified buyer
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  • 7 months ago
    Jaymes Q. - Verified buyer
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  • 9 months ago
    Brendan W. - Verified buyer
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  • 11 months ago
    Shannon R. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Tria M. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Jaymes Q. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    William H. - Verified buyer
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    Aden B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Madison S. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Leslie M. - Verified buyer
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    Matt E. - Verified buyer
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    Donald M. - Verified buyer
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    Jack . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago
    Matthew M. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great Value.

    I wasn’t expecting to get that much vodka, but for the price point, this will last me two-three weeks.
    James M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Cheap & Cheerful, good for keeping around the house for any occasion.

    Compared to a other vodkas out there with similar price points, Svedka is much smoother and easy to sip. Even easier than some pricier brands too.
    Mike L. - Verified buyer