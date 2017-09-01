Svedka – 100 Proof Vodka

50ml Bottle From $ 2.00

750ml Bottle From $ 6.99

375ml Bottle From $ 8.49

750ml Bottle From $ 10.99

750ml Bottle From $ 12.99

1L Bottle From $ 15.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 20.74

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Sweden knows how to do vodka. Svedka is distilled 5 times from Swedish winter wheat to to craft this clean, subtle, smooth drinking vodka. Order a Moscow Mule, a White Russian, or a Dirty Martini and taste the difference. Or, in plain vodka isn’t your thing, try one of Svedka’s citron, cherry, clementine, raspberry, vanilla, or piña colada flavors.