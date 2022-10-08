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Svedka Strawberry Lemonade Vodka 750ml Bottle

Svedka – Strawberry Lemonade Vodka

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SVEDKA Strawberry Lemonade Flavored Vodka offers a bright blend of lemonade and sweet wild strawberry flavor. Smooth and enjoyable, it's delicious on its own or mixed into countless vodka cocktails.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Keisha C. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Smooth
    Ijaira G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yes

    Yes
    Alicia M. - Verified buyer