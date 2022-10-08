Svedka – Strawberry Lemonade Vodka |

50ml Bottle From $ 1.99

750ml Bottle From $ 2.99

375ml Bottle From $ 6.99

1.75L Bottle From $ 22.54

1L Bottle From $ 23.24

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SVEDKA Strawberry Lemonade Flavored Vodka offers a bright blend of lemonade and sweet wild strawberry flavor. Smooth and enjoyable, it's delicious on its own or mixed into countless vodka cocktails.