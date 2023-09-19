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Svedka – Strawberry Lemonade Vodka
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SVEDKA Strawberry Lemonade Flavored Vodka offers a bright blend of lemonade and sweet wild strawberry flavor. Smooth and enjoyable, it's delicious on its own or mixed into countless vodka cocktails.
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2 months ago
Leahla N. - Verified buyer
3 months ago
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7 months ago
Leahla N. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
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