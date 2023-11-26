Svedka – Mango Pineapple Vodka |

50ml Bottle From $ 2.49

200ml Bottle From $ 3.49

375ml Bottle From $ 7.49

750ml Bottle From $ 10.99

1L Bottle From $ 18.74

1.75L Bottle From $ 23.29

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SVEDKA Mango Pineapple Flavored Vodka delivers a tropical blend of ripe Filipino mango and juicy pineapple flavors. This tropical vodka is delicious on its own or in countless vodka cocktails.