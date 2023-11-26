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Svedka – Mango Pineapple Vodka
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SVEDKA Mango Pineapple Flavored Vodka delivers a tropical blend of ripe Filipino mango and juicy pineapple flavors. This tropical vodka is delicious on its own or in countless vodka cocktails.
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2 weeks ago
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2 months ago
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6 months ago
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7 months ago
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10 months ago
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