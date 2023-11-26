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Svedka Mango Pineapple Vodka 1.75L Bottle

Svedka – Mango Pineapple Vodka

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SVEDKA Mango Pineapple Flavored Vodka delivers a tropical blend of ripe Filipino mango and juicy pineapple flavors. This tropical vodka is delicious on its own or in countless vodka cocktails.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.80

5 Reviews
  • 2 weeks ago
    Leahla N. - Verified buyer
  • 2 months ago
    Leahla N. - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago
    Leahla N. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago
    Leahla N. - Verified buyer
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  • 10 months ago
    Leahla N. - Verified buyer
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