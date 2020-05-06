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Svedka Rosé Vodka 750ml Bottle

Svedka – Rosé Vodka

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Very nice and smooth

    Pleasant taste - didn’t seem super strong, but I liked it
    Debra J. - Verified buyer