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Vodka
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Flavored Vodka
Svedka – Rosé Vodka
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50ml Bottle
From
$2.49
375ml Bottle
From
$4.99
750ml Bottle
From
$10.99
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
3 years ago
Very nice and smooth
Pleasant taste - didn’t seem super strong, but I liked it
Debra J. -
Verified buyer
1