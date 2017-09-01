Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions – Strawberry and Rose Vodka

50ml Bottle From $ 2.89

375ml Bottle From $ 6.99

750ml Bottle From $ 13.49

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Lighten up your drinks with the perfectly balanced flavor of Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Strawberry & Rose, made with zero sugar and no artificial flavors for a refreshing tasting drink. This 60 proof vodka specialty features delicate strawberry flavor with a light rose petal finish for a fruity, sweet taste. Simply splash in some club soda, garnish with fresh strawberries and edible rose petals, and done! Includes one 60 proof 750 mL bottle of Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Strawberry & Rose. Please drink responsibly.



Per 1.5 fl oz - Average Analysis: Calories - 72; Carbohydrates - 0 g; Sugar - 0 g; Protein - 0g; Fat - 0g. Please enjoy responsibly.