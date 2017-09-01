Smirnoff Sours – Watermelon Vodka

375ml Bottle From $ 9.52

750ml Bottle From $ 9.99

1L Bottle From $ 9.99

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Whether you sip it on the rocks or with soda and a twist, Smirnoff Sours Watermelon is the perfect addition to a cocktail party. Our 60 proof vodka is infused with the flavor of pink watermelon for a tangy and sweet taste. Triple distilled and 10 times filtered, our sour watermelon specialty spirit is smooth enough to be taken alone or to add a tart kick to your favorite mixed drink. Simply pour in a chilled glass for a perfect shot. Includes one 60 proof 1 L bottle of Smirnoff Sours Watermelon. Please drink responsibly.