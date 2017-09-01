Smirnoff Sourced – Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka

50ml Bottle From $ 3.19

750ml Bottle From $ 10.99

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Whether you sip it on the rocks or with soda and a twist, Smirnoff Sourced Ruby Red Grapefruit is the perfect addition to a cocktail party. Our 60 proof vodka is infused with real grapefruit juice for a tart and refreshing taste. Triple distilled and 10 times filtered, our grapefruit specialty spirit is smooth enough to be taken alone or to add a delicious kick to your favorite mixed drink. Simply add tonic water and pour over ice for a refreshing tasting mixed drink. Includes one 60 proof 50 mL bottle of Smirnoff Sourced Ruby Red Grapefruit. Please drink responsibly.