Smirnoff Sourced – Watermelon Vodka

50ml Bottle From $ 2.99

750ml Bottle From $ 8.99

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Enjoy delicious, juicy drinks for everyone with Smirnoff Sourced Watermelon. Made with real fruit juice and other natural flavors, Smirnoff Sourced Watermelon is gluten-free and contains no high fructose corn syrup. For a delicious Bright & Juicy cocktail, combine one part Smirnoff Sourced Watermelon with two parts soda water, pour over ice and garnish with lemon or lime. Includes one 60 proof 50 mL bottle of Smirnoff Sourced Watermelon. Please drink responsibly.