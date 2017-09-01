Smirnoff Sorbet Light – Raspberry Pomegranate Vodka

750ml Bottle From $ 8.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Whether you sip it on the rocks or with soda and a twist, Smirnoff Sorbet Light Raspberry Pomegranate is the perfect addition to a cocktail party. Our 60 proof vodka is infused with delicate hints of raspberry and pomegranate for a sweet, cool flavor. Triple distilled and 10 times filtered, our sorbet-inspired specialty spirit is perfect on its own or adding a delicious kick to your favorite mixed drink. Simply mix with soda, lemonade, or cranberry juice. Includes one 60 proof 750 mL bottle of Smirnoff Sorbet Light Raspberry Pomegranate. Please drink responsibly.