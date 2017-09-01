Smirnoff Sorbet Light – Lemon Vodka

750ml Bottle From $ 8.00

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Whether you sip it on the rocks or with soda and a twist, Smirnoff Sorbet Light Lemon is the perfect addition to a cocktail party. Our 60 proof vodka is infused with sweet lemon flavor with candy lemon notes in the background. Triple distilled and 10 times filtered, our sorbet-inspired specialty spirit is smooth enough to be taken alone or to add a delicious kick to your favorite mixed drink. Simply mix with lemon juice, mint leaves and club soda for a Light Lemon Mojito. Includes one 60 proof 750 mL bottle of Smirnoff Sorbet Light Lemon. Please drink responsibly.