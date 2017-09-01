Smirnoff Sorbet Light – Pineapple Coconut Vodka

750ml Bottle From $ 13.87

1L Bottle From $ 21.49

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Whether you sip it on the rocks or with soda and a twist, Smirnoff Sorbet Light Pineapple Coconut is the perfect addition to a cocktail party. Our 60 proof vodka is infused with natural fruit flavor including juicy, ripe pineapple with creamy toasted coconut notes. Triple distilled and 10 times filtered, our sorbet-inspired specialty spirit is smooth enough to be taken alone or to add a delicious kick to your favorite mixed drink. Simply mix with soda, lemonade or cranberry juice. Includes one 60 proof 750 mL bottle of Smirnoff Sorbet Light Pineapple Coconut. Please drink responsibly.