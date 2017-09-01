Smirnoff Sorbet Light – Mango Passion Fruit Vodka

750ml Bottle From $ 10.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Whether you sip it on the rocks or with soda and a twist, Smirnoff Sorbet Light Mango Passion Fruit is the perfect addition to a cocktail party. Our 60 proof vodka is infused with natural flavors featuring subtly sweet, juicy mango notes, perfumed passion fruit and ripe orange. Triple distilled and 10 times filtered, our sorbet-inspired specialty spirit is smooth enough to be taken alone or to add a delicious kick to your favorite mixed drink. Simply mix with fresh lime juice, unsweetened iced tea and coconut water for a Light Mango Passion Tea cocktail. Includes one 60 proof 750 mL bottle of Smirnoff Sorbet Light Mango Passion Fruit. Please drink responsibly.