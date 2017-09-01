Smirnoff Sorbet Light – White Peach Vodka

750ml Bottle From $ 13.49

1L Bottle From $ 22.74

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Whether you sip it on the rocks or with soda and a twist, Smirnoff Sorbet Light White Peach is the perfect addition to a cocktail party. Our 60 proof vodka is infused with the natural taste of sweet, juicy white peach and hints of orange. Triple distilled and 10 times filtered, our sorbet-inspired specialty spirit is smooth enough to be taken alone or to add a delicious kick to your favorite mixed drink. Simply mix with ginger ale, lemonade or iced tea. Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the World’s No. 1 vodka. Please drink responsibly.