Smirnoff Sorbet Light – Raspberry Pomegranate Vodka

1L Bottle From $ 17.49

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Whether you sip it on the rocks or with soda and a twist, Smirnoff Sorbet Light Raspberry Pomegranate is the perfect addition to a cocktail party. Our 60 proof vodka is infused with delicate hints of raspberry and pomegranate for a sweet, cool flavor. Triple distilled and 10 times filtered, our sorbet-inspired specialty spirit is perfect on its own or adding a delicious kick to your favorite mixed drink. Simply mix with soda, lemonade, or cranberry juice. Includes one 60 proof 1 L bottle of Smirnoff Sorbet Light Raspberry Pomegranate. Please drink responsibly.