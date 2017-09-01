Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions – Cucumber and Lime Vodka

50ml Bottle From $ 2.59

375ml Bottle From $ 6.99

750ml Bottle From $ 11.89

750ml Bottle From $ 17.49

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Enjoy the perfectly balanced flavor of Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Cucumber & Lime, made with zero sugar and no artificial flavors for a refreshing tasting drink. This 60 proof award-winning* vodka specialty features the crisp, cool flavor of fresh cucumber with bright citrus notes of lime to make a splash at any occasion. Simply mix with some club soda, garnish with a cucumber ribbon and lime wedge, and done. Includes one 60 proof 750 mL bottle of Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Cucumber & Lime. Please drink responsibly. *2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition Gold Medal Winner



Per 1.5 fl oz - Average Analysis: Calories - 72; Carbohydrates - 0 g; Sugar - 0 g; Protein - 0g; Fat - 0g. Please enjoy responsibly.