Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Ketel One Botanical Peach and Orange Blossom Vodka Spritz 750ml Bottle

Ketel One Botanical – Peach and Orange Blossom Vodka Spritz

|

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom appeals to those who enjoy lush, juicy white peaches and bold notes of fragrant orange blossoms. Each botanical essence is individually and naturally obtained through innovative extraction methods and distillation processes for the freshest, cleanest, most crisp taste possible. With no carbs, artificial flavors, sweeteners or sugar*, our sensible vodka specialty is the mindful way to celebrate the weekend or relax with friends. Serve in a wine glass with ice, soda water and your choice of garnish for a refreshing tasting cocktail. Ketel One Botanical earned The Best New Spirits Product award by Market Watch Magazine in 2019. Includes one 750 mL bottle of 60 proof Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom. Please drink responsibly.

*Avg. analysis per 1.5 oz.: 73 cal; 0g carbs; 0g protein; 0g fat

More By Ketel One

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

5 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Chantel Z. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 3 years ago

    Very enjoyable!

    Smooth vodka but I didn’t know what to mix it with.
    Sabrina . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Such a good vodka! Excellent flavors

    Love the fruity notes
    Savannah F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Fast and Friendly Service

    Awesome service to have during these times! #stayhomeandparty #staysafe
    Jorge S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Best flavored vodka I’ve had

    Sweet and smooth, this is without a doubt the best flavored vodka ever. Sorta tasted a little like a vitamin water (and not in a bad way).
    Steven A. - Verified buyer