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Effen Cucumber Vodka 750ml Bottle

Effen – Cucumber Vodka

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    Awesome

    So good and smooth
    Elyse B. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Best cold and keep it simple

    This + water or soda water is amazing! Personally I prefer a lime wedge but a little sprig of mint makes all the difference when it's hot out.
    Madison D. - Verified buyer