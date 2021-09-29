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Flavored Vodka
Effen – Cucumber Vodka
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50ml Bottle
From
$4.49
375ml Bottle
From
$10.99
750ml Bottle
From
$18.49
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
2 years ago
Awesome
So good and smooth
Elyse B. -
Verified buyer
2 years ago
Best cold and keep it simple
This + water or soda water is amazing! Personally I prefer a lime wedge but a little sprig of mint makes all the difference when it's hot out.
Madison D. -
Verified buyer
1