Hornitos – Reposado Tequila |

50ml Bottle From $ 4.49

200ml Bottle From $ 9.19

375ml Bottle From $ 14.49

750ml Bottle From $ 21.48

1L Bottle From $ 27.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 40.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Hornitos Reposado Tequila rests for two months in large oak vats to ensure minimal contact with the wood, giving it a livelier agave taste than most wood-treated tequilas. Benefitting from this craftsmanship, this tequila takes on a smooth, mature character that delivers the purest agave flavor possible from barrel-treated tequila. Fine agave, herbal and green apple aroma notes tantalize with a balanced and slightly woody taste, finishing medium- to full-bodied. Sip neat, on the rocks or give your margaritas a top-shelf treatment with this pale straw-colored tequila. Hailing from Tequila, Jalisco in Mexico, Hornitos Tequila (named after the “little ovens” used to roast agave) was introduced to the world in 1950 by founder Don Francisco Javier Sauza in honor of Mexican Independence Day.