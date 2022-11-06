Herradura – Reposado Tequila |

50ml Bottle From $ 6.29

375ml Bottle From $ 11.00

750ml Bottle From $ 20.49

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Aged beyond industry standard, our Reposado's deep copper color and rounded taste set our Reposado apart, along with its signature aroma of anise and spices. Casa Herradura created the reposado category.