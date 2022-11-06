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Herradura Reposado Tequila 750ml Bottle

Herradura – Reposado Tequila

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Aged beyond industry standard, our Reposado's deep copper color and rounded taste set our Reposado apart, along with its signature aroma of anise and spices. Casa Herradura created the reposado category.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

5 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Marylynne S. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago

    Smooth

    My favorite reposado
    Marylynne S. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 2 years ago

    Really Smooth

    Really Smooth
    Shameka T. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Best tequila there is.

    Full bodied, mellow, delicious.
    Aaron C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Nice and smooth

    It’s nice and smooth again
    Pranee P. - Verified buyer