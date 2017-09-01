Los Siete Misterios – Barril Clay Pot Mezcal

750ml Bottle From $ 101.99

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Having presented our first Mezcal and after continuing to rediscover the aromas and flavors of this distillate, it was time to continue the legacy that Sola de Vega offered us thanks to its diversity of Agaves. This agave was named for its great resemblance to a barrel once the leaves were cut and left ready to be cooked in the traditional underground conical oven. This Agave, unlike the others, has a kind of trunk, so it is It resembles a tree more than the Maguey Espadín. Unlike Espadín, this Maguey offers us more earthy and herbal tones which placed it in a completely opposite position from our first mezcal. This meant that we could have 2 different proposals.