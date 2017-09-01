Los Siete Misterios – Mexicano Clay Pot Mezcal

750ml Bottle From $ 43.99

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For many, this Mezcal is somewhat unknown, coming from the Rhodacantha family, an agave similar in size to the Espadín was chosen to be able to offer a well-balanced trio. Having 2 Mezcals that were at opposite poles, it was time to find a middle point that could shorten the distance between them, in addition to offering a new proposal to our palates. This Maguey in particular is one of the ones we produce the least in Siete Misterios due to the high difficulty of obtaining it. To date, after 5 long years, we have not launched more than 1,000 bottles on the market, which is why we consider it our best kept secret.