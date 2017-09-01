Los Siete Misterios – Coyote Clay Pot Mezcal

750ml Bottle From $ 126.99

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On one of the visits we made to Sola de Vega, we had an unusual encounter in the agave fields with a plant that had almost identical characteristics to the Arroqueño, but presented some minimal differences that only a true connoisseur could appreciate. Don Antonio explained to us that being very close relatives, many people confused them at first glance with Maguey himself. He told us that although they come from the same family, once converted into mezcal they are different, since Coyote has more herbal notes and that is why it has become another of the brand's emblematic Mezcals. Like the Mexican, the Coyote is a lonely Mezcal that is not always available, but once you try it it becomes a favorite without a doubt.