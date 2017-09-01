Los Siete Misterios – Espadín Clay Pot Mezcal

750ml Bottle From $ 94.99

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Our first product. In this case, what we seek is to present a Mezcal with extraordinary characteristics, beyond seeking artisanal production methods in areas of great Mezcal history, we enter the Sierra to search for a truly traditional production chain. In Sola de Vega, we discovered that the grinding was by hand and the Mezcal was distilled in Clay Pots, in addition to the fact that thanks to the conditions of the land, its distillate had the characteristic of being sweeter and spicier compared to that of other areas. inherit;">Here we explore the idea of “bottling directly from distillation” (from distilling to the bottle), and we find a pure product without any alcoholic richness adjustment. Which gives us a more robust mezcal in body that is perceived at the moment of tasting it.