Los Siete Misterios – Arroqueno Clay Pot Mezcal

750ml Bottle From $ 111.99

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Having the basis of our Mezcals, it was the ideal time to raise the range and offer another very high quality product obtained from one of the oldest and largest agaves that the field can offer us, we are talking about the Americana var. Oaxacensis, a large Agave that takes between 12 and 25 years to grow depending on the region in which it is located. This Mezcal is an icon of Siete Misterios, and over time it has become the favorite of our public, achieved thanks to the great combination that Agave offers us and the distillation in Clay Pots that give it unique characteristics and It helps to have a sensational balance in both the mouth and nose. This emblematic agave has helped us place the traditional distillation in Clay Pots in international markets such as the USA and Europe.