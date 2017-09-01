Los Siete Misterios – Doba-Yej Mezcal

750ml Bottle From $ 32.89

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This is the first Mezcal we have launched distilled in a copper still and from a different region than the traditional Siete Misterios, Sola de Vega. After 3 years of seeing how Mezcal flooded the best places in Mexico and fell in love with the most demanding palates around the world, we saw that there was a gap where Mezcal could reach more people and diversify the way it was enjoyed; through cocktails. For this reason we decided to launch this well-balanced Mezcal, which had all the characteristics of a great Mezcal to be enjoyed alone, as well as having enough character and strength to be mixed behind the bars without ever losing its essence. With 44% alc/vol it has the perfect balance to be able to coexist in both worlds, in addition to its aromas and flavors being perceived in a sublime way both on the nose and in the mouth.