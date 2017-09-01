Los Siete Misterios – Pechuga Mezcal

750ml Bottle From $ 306.99

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With 7 different Mezcales under our belt, it was time to pay tribute and pay tribute to all the families who have opened the doors of their homes to us and given us their trust. A thank you to the Maestros Mezcaleros who have shared with us their experience and teachings that have been passed down from generation to generation, and of course to our beautiful Mexico that surprises us every day with all the culture that comes from its roots. With an annual production and a unique recipe in each edition, this mezcal is the celebration of a friendship between Mexicans, where we demonstrate that regardless of our origins, if we put our minds to it we can do wonderful things.