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Los Siete Misterios Ensamble – Espadín - Cuishe Mezcal
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Originally Mezcal was produced by mixing mature agaves found in the field. The Master Mezcaleros selected the Agaves, and although they were different types, they carried out the complete production process. Ensambles is our version of those original Mezcales, offering greater complexity and mixing the flavors of Maguey Espadín with wild varieties such as: Barril, Mexicano, Tepeztate, Tobalá, Coyote, Arroqueño and a special edition of four Agaves.