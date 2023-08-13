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The Kraken – 94 Proof Black Spiced Rum
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Product of the Caribbean. Coffee, caramel and toffee notes. 94 Proof
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
3 months ago
Caitlin R. - Verified buyer
1 year ago
Mouthgasm
Yeah baby
John H. - Verified buyer
""
1 year ago
Mouthgasm
Yeah baby
John H. - Verified buyer
""
2 years ago
Loving the dark and stormy’s right now.
Packs a punch, spice isn’t overwhelming, tastes great with ginger ale and lime.
2 years ago
FANTASTIC RUM!
Best rum I've had in years; very flavorful and smooth. But be forewarned, this is a powerful concoction but worth every penny.
Michael C. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Unleash the kraken
Great rum. Flavorful and smooth
Javier G. - Verified buyer