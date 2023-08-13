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The Kraken 94 Proof Black Spiced Rum 750ml Bottle

The Kraken – 94 Proof Black Spiced Rum

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Product of the Caribbean. Coffee, caramel and toffee notes. 94 Proof

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

6 Reviews
  • 3 months ago
    Caitlin R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Mouthgasm

    Yeah baby
    John H. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago

    Mouthgasm

    Yeah baby
    John H. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 2 years ago

    Loving the dark and stormy’s right now.

    Packs a punch, spice isn’t overwhelming, tastes great with ginger ale and lime.
    Lisa C. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    FANTASTIC RUM!

    Best rum I've had in years; very flavorful and smooth. But be forewarned, this is a powerful concoction but worth every penny.
    Michael C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Unleash the kraken

    Great rum. Flavorful and smooth
    Javier G. - Verified buyer