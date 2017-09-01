Stolen – Coffee and Cigarettes Spiced Rum

750ml Bottle From $ 15.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Inspired by ‘Coffee and Cigarettes’, the series of short films from Jim Jarmusch, Stolen set out to create a sensory experience that fuels creative conversations through their spiced rum. Carefully hand-blended in the Caribbean, then combined with the finest Fenugreek from Morocco, the highest quality vanilla beans from Madagascar, and Arabic coffee beans from Columbia, Coffee & Cigarettes is one worldly rum. Our advice? Drink it like it’s Stolen.