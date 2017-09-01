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Stolen – Coffee and Cigarettes Spiced Rum
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Inspired by ‘Coffee and Cigarettes’, the series of short films from Jim Jarmusch, Stolen set out to create a sensory experience that fuels creative conversations through their spiced rum. Carefully hand-blended in the Caribbean, then combined with the finest Fenugreek from Morocco, the highest quality vanilla beans from Madagascar, and Arabic coffee beans from Columbia, Coffee & Cigarettes is one worldly rum. Our advice? Drink it like it’s Stolen.