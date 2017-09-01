Lemon Hart Blackpool – Spiced Rum

750ml Bottle From $ 32.98

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This rum is a bold, full flavored and eminently smooth British-style single estate distilled spiced rum. Expertly balancing Blackpool’s naturally occurring bourbon barrel notes of exotic dried fruit, island spices and vanilla bean with an all natural spiced infusion which results in the definitive spiced rum experience. It's sublime over ice and adventurously awakening when mixed in cocktails.