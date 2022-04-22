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The Kraken 94 Proof Black Spiced Rum 1.75L Bottle

The Kraken – 94 Proof Black Spiced Rum

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A blend of Caribbean Rums. Old fashioned jughandled bottle with the legend of the giant Kraken on the bottle. The exotic taste of spiced rum. Serve in any of your favorite Rum based cocktails.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.50

2 Reviews
  • 1 year ago

    Strong but Good.

    Strong but Good.
    Jasper S. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Natalie P. - Verified buyer