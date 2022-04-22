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The Kraken – 94 Proof Black Spiced Rum
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A blend of Caribbean Rums. Old fashioned jughandled bottle with the legend of the giant Kraken on the bottle. The exotic taste of spiced rum. Serve in any of your favorite Rum based cocktails.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
1 year ago
Strong but Good.
Strong but Good.
Jasper S. - Verified buyer
""
1 year ago
Natalie P. - Verified buyer