Captain Morgan – Original Spiced Rum
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Enjoy our delicious Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum. It’s an exceptional blend of Caribbean rum, natural flavors and spice, with notes of cinnamon, clove, and spice. Our Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum is gluten-free and perfect for enjoying neat or mixing in your favorite cocktail. Enjoy on nights out, staying in with friends, or game days. Perfect in a Mojito or Pina Colada. Includes one 70 proof 1.75 L bottle of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum. Please drink responsibly.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.93
15 Reviews
- 3 weeks agoCaitlin R. - Verified buyer
- 3 weeks agoCaitlin R. - Verified buyer
- 1 month agoCaitlin R. - Verified buyer
- 1 month agoEric S. - Verified buyer""
- 2 months agoAlison S. - Verified buyer
- 5 months agoCaitlin B. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months agoShawn L. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months agoDiana S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoGail S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMia B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Fast but costlyUse only in emergency!!Michael K. - Verified buyer""
- 3 years ago
Strong but not too strongStrong but not too strongMeghin T. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Goes great with cokeIf you’re looking for a good Rum and coke pairing this is a great rum to use.Meghin T. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
My favorite rum to pair with cokeIt’s not too strong so I can mix it and not get too drunk too quickly! Smooth taste with coke. It’s a no brainer :)Meghin T. - Verified buyer
Love you guys, you really show how much you listen and take suggestion to make your company great. Thanks so much.Love you guys, you really show how much you listen and take suggestion to make your company great. Thanks so much.TMTeresa M.