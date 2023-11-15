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Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum 1.75L Bottle

Captain Morgan – Original Spiced Rum

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Enjoy our delicious Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum. It’s an exceptional blend of Caribbean rum, natural flavors and spice, with notes of cinnamon, clove, and spice. Our Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum is gluten-free and perfect for enjoying neat or mixing in your favorite cocktail. Enjoy on nights out, staying in with friends, or game days. Perfect in a Mojito or Pina Colada. Includes one 70 proof 1.75 L bottle of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum. Please drink responsibly.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.93

15 Reviews
  • 3 weeks ago
    Caitlin R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 weeks ago
    Caitlin R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 month ago
    Caitlin R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 month ago
    Eric S. - Verified buyer
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  • 2 months ago
    Alison S. - Verified buyer
  • 5 months ago
    Caitlin B. - Verified buyer
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  • 9 months ago
    Shawn L. - Verified buyer
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  • 11 months ago
    Diana S. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Gail S. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Mia B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Fast but costly

    Use only in emergency!!
    Michael K. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 years ago

    Strong but not too strong

    Strong but not too strong
    Meghin T. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Goes great with coke

    If you’re looking for a good Rum and coke pairing this is a great rum to use.
    Meghin T. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    My favorite rum to pair with coke

    It’s not too strong so I can mix it and not get too drunk too quickly! Smooth taste with coke. It’s a no brainer :)
    Meghin T. - Verified buyer

  • Love you guys, you really show how much you listen and take suggestion to make your company great. Thanks so much.

    Love you guys, you really show how much you listen and take suggestion to make your company great. Thanks so much.
    TM
    Teresa M.